Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan, and he made a puzzling comment about the team's offensive strategy in the interview.

“It's not like I'm coming in here and deciding what [the offensive plan] is,” Matt Canada said on 93.7 The Fan, via Andrew Fillipponi.

Filliponi himself was confused by Canada's comments.

“Come again? You're the offensive coordinator!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That is surely the sentiment of many Steelers fans who heard and read the quote.

It is possible that Canada is implying he is getting directions to plan a certain way, which is possible, because he is not the head coach of the team. Maybe Mike Tomlin has specific things he would like to see in the offense. Regardless, it has to work, because it is vital for Mike Tomlin, Canada and the Steelers to make sure that Kenny Pickett develops into the franchise quarterback that they believed he could be when they drafted him.

Kenny Pickett showed some reasons for optimism last year, helping the team go on a 7-2 stretch, and nearly making the NFL Playoffs at the end of the year despite a poor start to the season.

However, the Steelers' offense still gave fans many frustrations throughout the season. The defense was a big part of the team's success. The Steelers retaining Canada this offseason instead of moving on to a new offensive coordinator was a controversial one within the fanbase. It will be interesting to see how Kenny Pickett and the offense performs in 2023 under Canada.