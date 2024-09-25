While the Pittsburgh Steelers are a perfect 3-0 on the season, Mike Tomlin and company are always looking for a spark. Their latest move came in the form of bolstering their secondary with a former first-round pick.

The Steelers have signed cornerback CJ Henderson to their practice squad, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Henderson most recently played for the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 12 games during the 2023 campaign.

He racked up 39 tackles, a sack and two passes defended. However, he earned a brutal 45.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Since joining the league in 2020, Henderson's best PFF score is a poor 57.6, which he earned as a rookie.

After struggling in Carolina, Henderson latched on with Houston Texans in March. However, he was cut in August and forced to find another team. The Steelers gave Henderson that opportunity, hoping they can coax some of his first-round pedigree out of him.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Pittsburgh's pass defense ranks fourth-best in the NFL, allowing 158.3 yards per game. While Alex Highsmith will miss some time, the Steelers have been the defensive kings overall of the NFL early as well, ranking first in total defense by allowing 158.3 YPG.

Led by Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh seemingly has all of their answers at cornerback. And at this stage of his career, it's fair to wonder exactly what Henderson offers. However, on a practice squad deal, the Steelers aren't risking much.

Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick in 2020 for a reason. He has 49 games of NFL experience, including 32 starts, and has made 172 tackles, 16 passes defended and three interceptions.

The cornerback has yet to find his fit in the NFL, namely due to poor play. But as the Steelers chase a deep playoff run, Mike Tomlin is open to all options. CJ Henderson is Pittsburgh's latest reclamation project.