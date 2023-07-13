The Pittsburgh Steelers selected tight end Darnell Washington out of the Georgia Football program in the later part of the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Steelers' plan for Washington in year one with the Steelers is a measured one in a tight end room that includes Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry.

“It takes a little bit of pressure off Darnell because of what you've got in that room,” Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “As he comes in, he can come in slowly and be allowed to grow. As he does that, I think he can be a real problem for people to handle.”

Darnell Washington joins a strong tight end room that will likely limit his playing time in year one, judging by what Alfredo Roberts is saying. It makes sense, as Pat Freiermuth is a reliable tight end. Zach Gentry has been with the Steelers since 2019 as well.

If the Steelers have found a quality player in Washington, it would give quarterback Kenny Pickett a good group of weapons around him. Freiermuth is proven, and George Pickens had a strong rookie year as well.

Broderick Jones, who is expected to be the team's starting left tackle as a rookie, is a key component for Kenny Pickett as well. That is arguably the most important part, as Broderick Jones will be protecting Pickett's blind side. If he does so, the weapons like Washington will have a chance to thrive.