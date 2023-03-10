Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II released a heartfelt statement on the passing of Dick Haley, after Haley died at the age of 85 on Friday.

“We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department,” Rooney II wrote.

