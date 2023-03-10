Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II released a heartfelt statement on the passing of Dick Haley, after Haley died at the age of 85 on Friday.
“We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department,” Rooney II wrote.
“Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade. My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time.”
Haley played college football for the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted in the ninth round of the 1959 NFL Draft. He played for the Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Steelers throughout his six-year playing career.
The cornerback played 75 games in his career, finishing with 14 interceptions and two touchdowns.
He was most impactful as the director of player personnel for the Steelers from 1971-90. He is frequently credited with having selected the team’s renowned 1974 NFL Draft class that included four future inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster.
Dick Haley won four Super Bowls with the Steelers; Super Bowl IX, X, XIII and XIV, and was elected to the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame.