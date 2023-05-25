Kenny Pickett has already left quite a strong first impression on Allen Robinson after just three days of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs schedule.

The Steelers kicked off their OTAs schedule on Tuesday, and Pickett has since spent plenty of time building early chemistry with multiple wideouts on the team, including Robinson. The Steelers acquired the veteran wideout from the Los Angeles Rams last month.

Kenny Pickett throwing passes to George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson at #Steelers OTAs 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/bfUG0bSw17 — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) May 24, 2023

Robinson has not only been left in awe of Pickett’s keen prowess as a quarterback but also his sheer desire to simply do whatever it takes to win.

“For a second-year quarterback he is definitely wise beyond his years,” Robinson said. “How he leads the charge. His work ethic day in and day out. Very focused. He is definitely beyond his years.

“I was impressed when I got here. Watching somebody from the outside looking in, you definitely see the talent. Once you actually get in the facility and are able to be around Kenny, you see why he is successful. … When you have a guy like that who has a knack for winning, a knack for being the kind of player he has been, which is leading all of the groups he has been a part of. I don’t think that goes anywhere once a guy gets to the NFL. Once you put other guys around him, you start to see that player evolve into even more of a guy.”

Pickett sure won over a multitude of teammates over the course of his rookie campaign. He not only showed promise as a dual-threat quarterback, but he also anchored four game-winning drives, including one in Pittsburgh’s dramatic Week 16 road win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson sees that even as Pickett is just coming off of his rookie campaign, the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout has already exemplified that he can be a leader both on and off the field.

“Leaders are born,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t take a lot of time for a guy who is a natural leader. I think anybody here can tell that from Kenny. I have been here a little over a month and you can already tell his leadership, how he leads the charge day in and day out.

“For a second-year guy, that isn’t easy. For a guy to be able to take a bull by the horns like that, it’s pretty impressive.”

The Steelers’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.