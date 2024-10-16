The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the cusp of a staggering quarterback change for Week 7. Despite Justin Fields' success this season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out Russell Wilson to take over for the offense. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman disagrees with the sudden move, via John J. Kurcina of Steelers Depot.

“I'd be fine if it was sooner. Six games into the season, now seven. It's just so much going on for Russ. But I believe in Tomlin. I trust Tomlin. I have no right to question his decision making. I think he's making it based on things he saw in film, things he saw in practice, the game tape, what he saw from Justin Fields,” Sherman said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. “Maybe he thinks Russell Wilson can get more from out of this offense than Justin Fields. My concern with it is the rust factor. Getting up to game speed is something that is real. It's significant.

“It's going to take [Russell Wilson] a second to get back to the speed of the game. Taking real game reps, taking hits, being able to be quick and decisive with the ball. They're a 4-2 team sitting pretty comfortably, so maybe that's why Mike Tomlin felt like he has a little bit of cushion, and he can make this decision.”

While Tomlin hasn't officially concluded that Wilson would be the Steelers' starter for their matchup against the New York Jets, it certainly appears that the 35-year-old QB is set to make his first appearance of the season.

Russell Wilson prepares for Steelers debut in Week 7

It's going to be interesting to see just how things shake out between Wilson and Fields in Week 7. After throwing for 1,105 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception through six starts, it's hard to understand why the Steelers would make such a move at 4-2 in the AFC North.

Wilson plays to a similar style that Fields does. He's a scrambler, and can make accurate throws on the run. His body has worn down in his 12th NFL season, but it cannot be debated that Wilson is one of the greatest improvisers the game has ever seen. He deserves the opportunity that he came to the Steel City to find. That's not to take anything away from Fields. But at this point of the season, it makes sense to consider all of your roster options.

As Sherman alluded to on his podcast, there aren't many reasons to distrust coach Tomlin.