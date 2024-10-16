The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to fully commit to Justin Fields. When asked who the Steelers should be starting at quarterback, wide receiver George Pickens successfully provided a bit of a non-answer while on FS1's The Facility.

“I know the media and the world want to paint me out as a selfish guy but really I'm the most unselfish guy in the world. To me honestly it really don’t matter they’re both good players. I know they both got two different playing styles. They both can engineer a victory. Coming from Georgia, that’s like one of the biggest things I only care about: winning.”

Despite the QB change, head coach Mike Tomlin just paid Fields big compliments for his play against the Raiders in Week 6.

“I thought he did a nice job, particularly making some things happen with his legs, managing the circumstances, and taking care of the ball,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, he took a few hits, but he’s a tough guy. I’m glad he’s okay, and we’ll keep moving.”

The Steelers are 4-2 to start the season under Fields' leadership.

Russell Wilson back healthy, earns Steelers' starting opporunity

At no point did Tomlin ever really say or commit to Fields being the starter and he only took the job when Wilson's injury kept him out. That said, why mess with a good thing?

Russell Wilson is expected to start their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Steelers plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the Jets. Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” Pelissero tweeted on X.

Last week, Wilson was a full participant in practices. What changed between then and now?

With Davante Adams now on the Jets, Tomlin had a funny reaction to learning about his trade to New York, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I was getting ready for Davante Adams last week. I’m now getting ready for Davante Adams this week,” Tomlin said.

Two weeks ago, George Pickens was fined twice, once for his NSFW eye-black and another for an unnecessary roughness facemask penalty. The total of the two fines was $20,461. His eye-black said “open f***ing always.”

Tomlin also only played Pickens in 34 of 54 offensive snaps in that game against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Brook Pryor.

“We just wanted to kind of minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity,” Tomlin said. “We're just trying to manage in terms of the totality of the big picture.”

The Steelers host the Jets in Week 7 during Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.