Russell Wilson’s season didn’t begin the way he wanted, but there’s talk he will get a chance to reclaim the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot when he returns from injury. Wilson got honest about missing Week 1 with the setback.

Wilson said sitting out the first game made the most sense, ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor posted on X.

“Coach and I talked on Sunday, and we felt like it wasn't ready yet trying to be smart. So yeah, I think it was a smart decision in terms of we got confidence in our football team and that's a great thing about our team. We got great defense, we got great special teams and offensively we can do some really special things as well.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson still hoping for good year

Whether Wilson will be able to play in Week 2 against Denver remains to be seen. Calf tightness victimized Wilson for the season opener, according to espn.com.

“His calf got tight, so we wanted to exercise some precaution,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “We'll see what tomorrow looks like and kind of go from there.”

Wilson said he feels like he’s turning the corner for a recovery, according to Pryor.

“I feel like I'm getting closer and closer,” Wilson said. “I'm just trying to be smart and got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart.”

Playing against the Broncos would likely mean a lot to Wilson. The Broncos cut Wilson in March despite having to eat a skyscraper full of dead money — $85 million. However, Wilson took the high road, according to an Instagram statement via espn.com.

“Over these last three years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community,” Wilson wrote. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime,” he wrote in the statement.

“To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have had on my life. I am beyond grateful for all of you and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honor.

“Tough times don't last, but tough people do. God's got me. I am excited for what's next.”