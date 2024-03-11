Russell Wilson is now heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and sure enough, the veteran quarterback is excited to continue his career in a place where he's wanted.
On Sunday evening, reports of Wilson's plan to sign with the Steelers in free agency broke, with Adam Schefter of ESPN dropping the news and sharing that the one-time Super Bowl champion will ink a “team-friendly, one-year deal” while the Denver Broncos pay $38 million of his salary.
After the news surfaced, Wilson quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news and share his excitement to join Mike Tomlin and Co. in Pittsburgh. He wrote, “Year 13. Grateful,” while tagging the Steelers. Wilson accompanied it with a video of Pittsburgh fans.
Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers pic.twitter.com/0U4Q2sRtXs
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2024
The Broncos recently released Russell Wilson from his contract after two years of failure to make it to the playoffs. Denver did so knowing for a fact that they would take a on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap. That's how much they wanted to get rid of the veteran signal-caller, whom they signed to a five-year, $242.5 million deal back in 2022.
For what it's worth, even before Wilson was released by the Broncos, he has already been linked with the Steelers. Pittsburgh really needs a quarterback who can help them contend in the playoffs, with Kenny Pickett proving to be inconsistent and unreliable in big moments.
While Pittsburgh has not yet lost faith on Pickett, Wilson's arrival means the young QB will now have to fight for the QB1 job. As for Wilson, he's certainly determined to start for a playoff-caliber team once again and prove to everyone that he's not washed.