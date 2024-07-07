The new quarterbacks of the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting called out in a humorous way. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are getting some teasing for posting photos of themselves working out without shirts on, per USA Today.

The two gunslingers are the new sheriffs in town for Pittsburgh. They certainly look the part in the photos. Wilson posed wearing boxing gloves, and Fields gives an intense glare in his image. The two players are tasked with getting the Steelers back to the Super Bowl, for the first time in more than a decade. The Steelers are one of the most successful NFL franchises, with six championships. The team hasn't contended for a title in several years, however.

It seems that some people don't hold much faith in Fields and Wilson to get that job done. The quarterbacks are getting trolled on social media for posting the workout photos.

The Steelers quarterbacks will get the opportunity to prove all doubters wrong this season. Pittsburgh fans are also standing behind their players, as the team gets ready to take the field in 2024.

Steelers have had a busy offseason

The Steelers made tons of noise this offseason. The team overhauled their entire quarterback room, after finishing the 2023 season with 10 wins. The team lost in the AFC playoffs to the Buffalo Bills. After that loss, the Steelers parted ways with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. In another bold move, the team traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to Carolina.

The team's offense will surely look very different this year. The Steelers drafted Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, to help shore up their wide receiver corps. The team also signed Van Jefferson, who spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons. George Pickens is also returning, so there is some excitement in the receiver room. Pickens finished the 2023 campaign for Pittsburgh with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson and Fields are coming to the Steel City with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Both quarterbacks had down seasons in 2023. Fields was out hurt some of the time, but had some strong moments for the Chicago Bears. He finished the year with 2,562 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, to go with 9 interceptions.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards with the Denver Broncos. He had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Denver had a very disappointing season with a 8-9 record. Wilson is nearing the end of his career, and has high expectations for himself in the 2024 campaign.

Time will tell if this combo of guys can produce victories. Steelers fans most likely could care less about shirtless workout photos. The fans of the Terrible Towel just want to see wins. It's been too long for them since the Steel City got to host a Super Bowl parade. In fact, it has been more than 15 years. That's too long in the eyes of Steelers fans.