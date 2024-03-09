Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Steelers made the playoffs in 2023-24 but were quickly escorted out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, leaving Tomlin and his staff with more questions than answers ahead of the NFL Draft and free agency.
Of course, the biggest question on the Steelers roster right now is at the quarterback position, and many people have speculated that free agent Russell Wilson could be a viable option to fill that void. One of those people is former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, who recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to break down why the Steelers should let Russ cook.
“If I was Russell Wilson I would go to Pittsburgh because of how good they are defensively… You know they're gonna run the football with Artie Smith and they got really good skill players there,” said Lombardi, per Pat McAfee on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
On paper, a Russell Wilson move to the Steelers would seem to make a good bit of sense. As Lombardi mentioned, the Steelers recently brought in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator. Smith is sure to implement a run-heavy offense that will allow Wilson some breathing room as he looks to adapt to a new style.
In any case, the Steelers will likely want to make their quarterback decision sooner rather than later.