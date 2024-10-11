The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get back in the win column. Pittsburgh started the 2024 NFL season on a hot streak, but have since dropped their last two games. The Steelers could really use a win against the Raiders this weekend, and they should have one of their veteran players active for the first time this season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Russell Wilson will probably be active in Week 6, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Wilson has not been active for any game so far this season.

Tomlin made it clear that Wilson will be the second quarterback on Sunday against the Raiders. He also said that it's all about knocking the rust off now.

This is a smart move by the Steelers. There is no reason to rush Wilson back into action, especially with Justin Fields doing a solid job of orchestrating the offense so far. Pittsburgh should feel confident enough in themselves that they can beat the Raiders without Wilson.

Tomlin also shared that he is optimistic about RB Jaylen Warren's health heading into Week 6. Warren has missed multiple games with a knee injury.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson drops fearless take ahead of Week 6

Russell Wilson is ready to get back on the football field.

Wilson explained how excited he is to get back on the field while speaking with Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams. He told reporters on Thursday that he is “preparing [his] mind to get ready to go” for whatever lies ahead, especially if that means he will be starting soon.

We now know that Wilson will have to wait another week at least before he gets that opportunity, barring a Justin Fields injury. Regardless, Wilson's moment will surely come soon enough.

One thing that the Steelers love about Wilson is his veteran experience and fearless attitude.

“I've played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments,” Wilson said. “I don't fear them. Getting ready to go and rock and roll.”

Even though Wilson will not start on Sunday, he will be ready. Wilson is prepared to battle in practice to win this starting job back from Justin Fields.

“I feel confident that I’ll be ready to play and play at a high level,” added Wilson “I think we’re being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel.”

The Steelers have a chance to climb back into the lead in the AFC North with a win against the Raiders.