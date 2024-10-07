Following a last-second loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 3-2 on the season. The win was the first over Pittsburgh in the regular season for the Mike McCarthy-era Cowboys. While Steelers starting quarterback Justin Fields struggled in the contest, his team had the lead in the fourth quarter.

Former Pittsburgh defender and current TV analyst Ryan Clark went off on his old team following the loss. “I want to talk about my disappointment with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Clark said via NFL on ESPN. “You have the lead 17-13 late in that game in your stadium and you’re supposed to be the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Make a stop. Find a way to get a hand on a football. Find a way to get a turnover. Find a way to get to Dak Prescott,” Clark continued.

“I felt like the Steelers lost this game more than the Dallas Cowboys won it. And the Steelers aren’t good enough to allow some of these games to slip away,” Clark continued, per NFL on ESPN.

The Steelers couldn't stop Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 5

After winning the first three games of the season, the Steelers have now lost two straight to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and the Cowboys in Week 5. They are now tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the AFC North.

The Cowboys improved to 3-2 with the win and have now won back-to-back games against the New York Giants and the Steelers. Dallas will play the Detroit Lions in Week 6 as they sit a game behind the first-place Washington Commanders in the NFC East.

The Steelers will head to Las Vegas to take on the 2-3 Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday. The Raiders were blown out by the Denver Broncos in Week 5, leading to a quarterback change. Gardner Minshew was benched in favor of Aidan O’Connell.

Entering the game against the Cowboys Sunday night the Steelers were ranked top four in the league in total defense. Pittsburgh allowed Prescott to throw for 352 yards and two touchdowns, picking him off twice. Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle carried the ball 20 times for 87 yards and the team racked up 109 yards on the ground against the Steelers in Week 5.