Shannon Sharpe called Steelers WR George Pickens 'lazy' after he failed to drag his foot in his team's Week 9 win over the Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, 20-16. However, the Steelers could have just as easily lost after wide receiver George Pickens' touchdown was called back because the receiver failed to drag his toes in the end zone. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe reacted strongly to this big play, calling the WR “lazy” for not getting his second foot down.

The Steelers were down 13-10 to the Titans in the third quarter when Kenny Pickett hit Pickens in the end zone for (what seemed like) a lead-changing touchdown. However, referees reviewed the play and replays clearly showed that the WR casually stepped out of bounds with his second foot instead of dragging his toes. Pittsburgh had to settle for a field goal to tie the game at 13.

GEORGE PICKENS WAS SO CLOSE TO A TOUCHDOWN FOR THE STEELERS pic.twitter.com/rRTg9YUEDJ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 3, 2023

This play by the Steelers' second-year wideout drew the ire of Shannon Sharpe on his Nightcap with Unc and Ocho podcast.

“Bro, you put too much work in. That’s lazy feet. That’s lazy,” Sharpe railed. “There’s no other way around it. That’s just being lazy. You know you can’t take that long of a step in the end zone on a catch like that.”

Pickens finished the Steelers' win over the Titans with two catches on five targets for -2 yards.

While most NFL players likely ignore the talking heads and brush off their criticism because they haven’t played the game or the position, it’s not so easy for Pickens to ignore Sharpe. The former tight end played 14 NFL seasons and hauled in 62 touchdown grabs of his own, so he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to dragging the toe.

The Steelers take the field again on Sunday of Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.