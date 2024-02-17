Russell Wilson's latest real estate dealings pose more questions about his future with the Broncos.

Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos has not gone according to plan. Wilson has had many ups and downs in Denver, with the Broncos severely underachieving based on expectations after their trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

With speculation surrounding Wilson's future, the quarterback recently began accepting offers for the mansion he owns in Cherry Hill Village with his wife, Ciara, via Thomas Gounley of BusinessDen. The couple have also started providing tours to potential buyers. Wilson and Ciara paid $25 million for the 20,000 square foot mansion shortly after he was traded to the Broncos.

Wilson real estate move points to Broncos departure

While he came to Denver with high expectations, the Broncos benched Wilson down the stretch of the 2023-2024 NFL season. It was a decision that led many analysts to suspect that the Russell Wilson Era in Denver may be coming to a close.

Rumors swirled that part of the reason for Wilson's benching might have been to protect the franchise against injury. If Wilson had been injured, the team would be unable to cut him from the roster. The quarterback's $37 million salary for the 2025-2026 season will become guaranteed if he is still on the roster on March 17th.

The fans in Denver have largely soured on Wilson, and many people blame him the team's shortcomings. However Wilson is regarded, the quarterback struggled to elevate the team and get them where they need to be. Wilson needed to be better than he was, and the results speak for themselves.

With Wilson and Ciara exploring a sale, it could mean the quarterback believes it's the end of the road in Denver. Perhaps that would be the best case scenario for both sides. Wilson would have a chance to find a new team and get a fresh start as he looks to close out his career on a higher note. The Broncos would gain much-needed financial flexibility as they rebuild around a new core.