Come 2026 or 2027, the Steelers are hoping Pittsburgh is hosting the NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit while 2025 will be hosted in Green Bay. But come 2026 or 2027, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to get a crack at hosting the NFL Draft.

The Steelers have officially submitted Pittsburgh's bid to host the event in one of those two seasons. Pittsburgh hasn't hosted an NFL Draft since 1948, the first and only time the city has.

There are plenty of reasons for the Steelers to want the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh. The draft is one of, if not the most talked about event of the NFL offseason. Once all the buzz and rumors simmered down and the picks are announced, all eyes would be on Pittsburgh. The Steelers would be the star of the show throughout the draft festivities.

With all that buzz, the city of Pittsburgh is set to earn plenty of revenue. Kansas City hosted the event in 2023, with the draft making a nearly $165 million economic impact, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.

From the bright lights to actual financial figures, Pittsburgh will be one of many cities to be the next to host the NFL Draft. If the Steelers' hometown were to land the opportunities, fans will be hoping for fireworks.

Pittsburgh's 2023 draft brought Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. while 2022 saw George Pickens and Kenny Pickett join the fold. The Steelers are going to try and crush the draft each year, permeating new talent throughout their roster. But if the event was actually held in Pittsburgh, it would take on a different meaning for the Steelers.