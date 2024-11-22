A chaotic Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers had many moments. Despite the weather going from clear to completely snowy and a Steelers, ESPN First Take host Stephen A Smith has a cautious optimism about the Pittsburgh franchise.



“Yes, I have faith they're going to get to the postseason,” Smith said Friday morning. “But what they're going to do in the postseason? … is go home.”



Pittsburgh fell to 8-3 on the season and quarterback Russell Wilson's first loss as a starter. They didn't look prepared to face the Browns, especially after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made a controversial decision that swung the game in Cleveland's favor.



Regardless, they're still at the top of the division. They have four more divisional games with two against the Cincinnati Bengals, one more against the Browns, and one against the Baltimore Ravens. A short week for Pittsburgh didn't make matters easier for them. However, Smith illustrates an interesting point.

Stephen A Smith makes an intriguing point about the Steelers

Pittsburgh has had a mediocre offense all season. While the Steelers first started with Justin Fields, they transitioned to Wilson once he was fully recovered from injury. When that switch occurred, it unlocked a dynamic that wasn't present with Fields… the deep ball. Since entering the league, Wilson has delivered the “moon ball” to many of his receivers.



While George Pickens and rookie Calvin Austin III have benefited, the offense doesn't scream as an elite one. They're 16th in the league in points per game. However, in typical Tomlin fashion, his defense has been stellar. They've allowed the third-fewest points in the league, only trailing the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.



The Steelers remain at the top of the conference and their respective decision. However, a similar situation could occur like what happened in the 2020 playoffs. Following a dominant season, they were walked all over by the Browns in the Wild Card game. Although it's too early to tell if Pittsburgh will have a meltdown, Smith highlights a solid point.



An inconsistent offense is not a recipe for success in the playoffs. As great as their defense is, one side of the football cannot carry a team to victory for 60 minutes. The final six games poise teams in playoff contention and even the leaders in their respective divisions. Establishing some key victories in those games could change Smith's mind in the next month or two.