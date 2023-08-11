Former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl winning champion head coach Bill Cowher is up for another honor. Cowher will be inducted to the ring of honor at his alma mater — North Carolina State.

The induction ceremony will take place toward the end of September. “Bill Cowher will be added to NC State's Ring of Honor at Carter-Finley Stadium. Cowher is NC State's only former player in Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher will be honored prior to Wolfpack's Sept. 29 game vs. Louisville,” per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Cowher played linebacker for NC State where he was the team's MVP during his senior season. He went undrafted in 1979 before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his six seasons as an NFL player, Cowher played for the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, where he was primarily a special teams contributor.

Following the 1984 season, Cowher began working as an assistant coach under Marty Schottenheimer of the Cleveland Browns. He worked his way up the ranks before the Steelers named him the successor to Chuck Noll as head coach for Pittsburgh in 1992.

During his 15 seasons as head coach for the black and gold, Cowher led the team to two Super Bowl appearances including one Super Bowl win in the 2005 season. Cowher has an overall record of 149-90-1 and won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 1992.

Since retiring, Cowher has been a staple of the CBS show The NFL Today. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 for the NFL's centennial class. He is also a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame.