Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt gave credit to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud following their Week 4 loss. With CJ Stroud under center, the Texans routed the Steelers 30-6 on Sunday.

TJ Watt shared his thoughts on CJ Stroud with KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson after the game.

“I don't want to take any credit from him (Stroud). I think he played a great game, was getting the ball out quick, getting the ball in his playmaker's hands, was able to extend some plays, and they were able to run the ball, too, which controlled the time of possession and the tempo of the whole game,” TJ Watt said.

CJ Stroud vs the Steelers: 16/30

306 Yards

2 TDs

16 rushing yards

CJ Stroud passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans. The Steelers' pass rush has carried them in the past two weeks. Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt carried Pittsburgh to a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. This time around, the Texans' offensive line held off TJ Watt and the other Steelers pass rushers. Pittsburgh failed to record a single sack against Stroud in the lopsided defeat.

Mike Tomlin suffered through one of his worst losses as Steelers head coach in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. It's been a disturbing trend for Pittsburgh through the season's first month – when they lose, they lose big. Former Steelers wideout Antonio Brown even implored Tomlin to step down after the brutal loss.

TJ Watt and the Steelers have six days to regroup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. As usual, Watt and Co. will have their hands full against Jackson. Let's see if the Steelers pass rush will come to life next week.