The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky has struggled throughout his career to live up to his draft status. The Bears traded up to the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his time in Chicago, he threw 64 touchdowns but also fired 37 interceptions. But he does have one distinction that is truly astounding.

According to NFL on CBS, Mitchell Trubisky is the only quarterback to have started 50 or more games since 1950 and not throw an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers are hoping that a fresh start can jump start Trubisky’s career. But just in case it doesn’t, they had a back up plan. Pittsburgh drafted hometown hero Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh University in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett and Trubisky are currently battling in training camp for the starting job. But it’s widely believed that the veteran will likely begin the season as the starter. Assuming that is the case, Trubisky will be playing with the most talent around him of his career.

The Steelers have an emerging stud running back in Najee Harris. They also boast two very good receivers in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. In typical Steelers fashion, they also drafted what looks like will be another stud wideout in George Pickens. Alongside a decent defense, 2022 might provide Trubisky exactly what he needs to prove his worth in the NFL.