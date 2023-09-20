James Harrison is no longer the all-time sacks leader for the Pittsburgh Steelers. TJ Watt now holds that title and has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon. He notched the record by knocking the wind out of Deshaun Watson in their NFL Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He also added to the greatness of the night through an insane strip sack and defensive touchdown.

TJ Watt might be known for his brute force and violent hands but his IQ is very different from most players. This was seen in NFL Week 2. The Steelers star unveiled how predictable the Browns' play was, via Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report.

“We knew exactly what the play was going to be,” Watt said.

Alex Highsmith was the one who violently grabbed Deshaun Watson to fumble. Watt's reaction time and mentality kicked in during that moment. He immediately scooped the ball up once it got loose. The Steelers star ran with all his might for 17 yards and got the defensive touchdown for his team.

That was a crucial play for Watt and the Steelers. It gave the Steelers the edge over the Browns in a game that shifted quite a lot. The strip sack and score were also his first points in the NFL because he plays on the defensive end. Watt has proven that he is not just all talk and strength. Rather, his veteran IQ kicks in when the team needs it the most. This netted them the win over the Browns and an improved record.