By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers received a number of positive injury updates ahead of their Week 14 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, per Adam Schefter.

“Steelers upgraded T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson and LB Malik Reed for Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore and each now has no injury status designation and is expected to play,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Baltimore enters the game in the midst of an AFC North divisional battle with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers will have an opportunity to play the role of spoiler at home against the Ravens. But Diontae Johnson is still holding onto hope for a potential Steelers’ postseason berth.

“It’s good. We’re still trying to win out the rest of the season, hopefully, get a chance to get in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “We just focus on one game at a time and we’re not giving up yet. Just getting these two wins is giving us more confidence.”

The return of Watt, Johnson, and Reed will be a major factor in deciding the outcome of this Ravens-Steelers affair. TJ Watt, the reigning DPOY, possesses the ability to place the defense on his back and give Pittsburgh a chance to win. And the defense will need to perform admirably if the Steelers want to get the job done against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Pittsburgh’s odds of reaching the playoffs are slim. However, there is a slight possibility. At the very least, the Steelers would love to hand their division rival a loss on Sunday.