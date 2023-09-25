The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't play great, but they did enough to grab their first win of the season, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. It was the first road victory for the Black and Gold against the Raiders in 23 years and following the game, star linebacker TJ Watt revealed it almost felt like a home matchup because of all the fans waving Terrible Towels.

Via AP Sports:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“To have a team on the silent count in their own stadium is pretty demoralizing,” said Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who had two sacks. “It also helps the pass rush so much more. I’m very appreciative of everybody that came out tonight.”

Does this look like an away game?

This video was taken at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. #Steelers fans are some of the best in the NFL at showing up on the road 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YI4X1pmwrS — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 25, 2023

Now that's dedication from the Steelers faithful. They showed up in bunches to support their squad in the Steel City. As Watt said, that just fueled Pittsburgh with more motivation to take this one.

But, it wasn't easy. Las Vegas nearly overcame a 23-7 fourth-quarter deficit and actually had the opportunity to try and tie the game but instead, decided to kick a field goal. An interesting decision from Josh McDaniels.

As for TJ Watt, he starred once again. The pass-rusher had two sacks and also shined last week with a touchdown from a fumble recovery. The Steelers head back on the road in Week 4 to face CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans down in Texas, but you better believe there will be lots of Pittsburgh fans there to cheer on their team.