One of the reasons the Pittsburgh Steelers are gaining a lot of traction as a potential playoff team this season is because of the number of young breakout candidates they have on their roster. While most of the focus is naturally going to be on quarterback Kenny Pickett, one of the players he will be throwing the ball to also deserves plenty of attention.

George Pickens entered the NFL last year with his share of buzz, as tends to happen with Georgia football players these days, but is now ready to be fully unleashed in his sophomore campaign. His raw ability and size has impressed one of the best defensive players in the league.

“George Pickens is a genetic freak and I still don't think he understands how good he is,” Steelers linebacker TJ Watt told The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. There was a funny moment in the interview where the multi-time All-Pro came out of focus on screen, but his endorsement was no laughing matter. Teammate or not, Watt's huge praise should carry weight.

The 22-year-old wide receiver recorded 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season. There are definitely things that need to be tightened up like fundamentals and discipline, but Pickens' high-level talent is undeniable. Just ask former Pittsburgh Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, who recently made an extremely bold and premature statement.

The Steelers will not reach their ceiling without the young wideout taking the next step. His chemistry with Pickett will be important to track as the season goes on. The bar has been set, though. George Pickens' arrival is expected imminently from fans, coaches and teammates.