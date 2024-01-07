TJ Watt's injury update is quite the damper for the Steelers...

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, it might have come with a steep price after TJ Watt exited the contest due to injury.

Watt suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Saturday's contest after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams. After going into the blue medical tent to get checked, Watt proceeded to leave the field and head to the locker room before he was officially ruled out for the rest of the game.

#Steelers OLB TJ Watt suffered a knee injury and will NOT return to tonight's game. This was the play:pic.twitter.com/6uqvhlEmmN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2024

The Steelers managed to win the game, 17-10, even in the absence of TJ Watt. A Diontae Johnson 71-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter put them ahead, and they held on for the victory.

With the win, the Steelers stay in the playoff hunt, though they need the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars to lose, or the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to tie to qualify to the postseason.

Even if they make it to the playoffs, however, there's a good chance that Watt will not be able to join them. According to the latest updates, the Steelers linebacker “is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain,” per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year will still undergo more tests, but the initial diagnosis is definitely not encouraging.

MCL sprain is an injury than often takes weeks to recover from. In fact, as explained by the Idaho Sports Medicine Institute, a Grade 3 MCL sprain could take four or more weeks to heal. Given that the Wild Card round starts next week, it will be impossible for Watt to be healthy in time for the postseason and return. Even if the team makes a deep playoff run, it's unlikely for Watt to suit up.

Hopefully, there will be good news when it comes to Watt's injury. He's really a crucial part of the team, and his 19.0 sacks this season is something that cannot be easily replaced or achieved by another. For now, though, the Pittsburgh faithful can only hope for the best and prepare for the worst when it comes to the injury of their defensive star.