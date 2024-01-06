Can the Steelers sneak into the playoffs in Week 18 against the Ravens?

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is riding high after notching back-to-back wins. These included a memorable Week 17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. With the playoffs within reach, the Steelers are poised to make a bold statement in their final game of the season. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Steelers in their upcoming game against the Ravens.

Week 17 Win

Having secured a 9-7 record thus far in the 2023 NFL season, the Steelers currently occupy the third spot in the AFC North division. In a notable turn of events, the Steelers clinched a vital victory against the Seahawks in Week 17. They prevailed with a score of 30-23. This win not only allowed the Steelers to match their 2022 record but also etch their name in AFC history as the first team to boast 20 consecutive non-losing records.

As the Ravens have already secured the coveted No. 1 seed, the question arises: can the Steelers seize the opportunity to lock in a playoff spot?

Remember that when it appeared that the Steelers were on the brink of wrapping up their season, Mike Tomlin's squad defied expectations by not only securing another winning season. They also positioned themselves favorably for a playoff berth. The Steelers, in a crucial road matchup, secured a second consecutive win against Seattle and now find themselves in need of some assistance to return to the playoffs for the first time in two seasons. The lingering uncertainty revolves around the quarterback position, though. The pivotal question now is whether Mason Rudolph can continue to successfully lead the Steelers' charge.

Here are our bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 18 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Mason Maximizes Opportunities

In Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, Mason Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards. He managed to secure his second consecutive win as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Despite the team heavily relying on the rushing attack, Rudolph showcased his ability to make critical plays. He connected with George Pickens on several occasions and had a 42-yard pass to Diontae Johnson that set up a crucial go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

As Kenny Pickett continues his recovery, the Steelers seem inclined to stick with Rudolph, given his recent success over the past two weeks. Rudolph's commendable performances in the last two weeks make him a strong contender to do really well in Week 18. This is especially true as the Ravens may opt to rest some starters having already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed. We have Rudolph putting up close to 300 yards with at least one touchdown.

High Praise for Harris

Najee Harris is nursing a knee issue, but he carries no injury designation for this week's game against the Ravens. Despite frequently appearing on the injury reports since December, Harris has consistently taken the field. He should extend his streak in the regular-season finale. Following a full practice on Thursday, Harris appears unrestricted heading into the weekend. He is also coming off a stellar performance in Week 17 against the Seahawks. That's where he rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. As such, Harris remains a key asset for the Steelers. However, he has ceded passing-down work to Jaylen Warren in recent games, having gone without a target in the past three contests.

With a favorable matchup against a defense that allowed multiple running backs to score well in recent games, Harris demonstrated his potential. That's why we think Harris will do well again here. He should put up at least 90 total yards from scrimmage again.

Pickens Picks Up Pace

In Week 17, George Pickens shone with seven receptions on nine targets, accumulating 131 yards. Building on his chemistry with Mason Rudolph, Pickens exceeded the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive game. He also showcased his big-play ability with gains of 37, 34, and 24 yards. With increased target volume over the past few weeks, Pickens seems poised for another impactful showing against the Ravens.

Following Pickens' outstanding performance in Week 16 against Cincinnati, where he tallied 195 yards and two touchdowns, doubts arose about his consistency. However, he proved the skeptics wrong with another stellar performance against the Seahawks. With Rudolph set to start again in Week 18 and the Ravens likely resting key defensive players, Pickens should play well here. It's worth noting that he had a notable outing against the Ravens in Week 5 with six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. We have him tallying 100-plus yards again.

Anticipating a Big Win

With the Ravens expected to rest most starters, the Steelers have a prime opportunity to extend their productive streak. A victory in this matchup is crucial for the Steelers' playoff hopes, providing them with ample motivation. Riding the momentum built by Rudolph, the Steelers aim to secure a road win, albeit potentially a close one. They need this to keep their postseason aspirations alive, banking on favorable outcomes in other games.

Looking Ahead

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens with a sense of determination and momentum. Mason Rudolph has proven himself capable at the helm, securing back-to-back victories. The return of Najee Harris without an injury designation adds a powerful dimension to the offense. He complements the dynamic connection between Rudolph and the emerging playmaker, George Pickens. As the Ravens likely rest key starters, the Steelers find themselves in a favorable position to clinch a pivotal victory and keep their playoff dreams alive. With each component of the team contributing to a compelling narrative, the Steelers aim to cap off the regular season with a statement win. This could pave the way for postseason glory.