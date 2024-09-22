As predicted, the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are involved in a physical, low-scoring battle on this first day of Fall, with the visiting Bolts leading 10-7 at the half. Unfortunately for the Steelers, one of their impact defenders will be sidelined for the remainder of the day.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has a groin injury and is doubtful to return.”

Alex Highsmith, who has been a steady pass-rushing presence alongside multiple-time All-Pro TJ Watt, came into the game versus Los Angeles with 10 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass defended, suffered an apparent groin injury late in the 2nd quarter and was seen being evaluated in the blue medical tent on the Steelers sideline.

Highsmith has been a pillar of consistency since arriving in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He's played in 69 of a possible 70 games in his career. While there's no word yet on how severe this injury is and whether it may keep Highsmith sidelined over the next couple of weeks, it's still a blow to a Steelers roster that had to place rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu on the IR earlier in the week.

Ahead of the game, Alex Highsmith arrived at the stadium wearing a Bobby Boucher jersey. However, unlike in The Waterboy, there won't be a triumphant return in the 2nd half.