Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It has been a rough 2022 NFL season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they can always bank on their fans to continue supporting the team regardless of the team’s record. Coming into Week 10 on a two-game skid and with just a 2-6 record, the Steelers made sure to give their fans something to feel good about when they beat the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, 20-10, thanks in large part to TJ Watt and Pittsburgh’s defense.

Watt also gave props to Steelers home fans who gave Pittsburgh a huge boost.

Via the Steelers’ website:

“They were wild, going crazy. I hope we can keep that up cause it, I just want them to know how big of an advantage it really is for us as a defense. I mean it makes life hell for offenses. We’re gonna continue to try to make plays and feed off of them.”

The Steelers suffocated the Saints’ attack. New Orleans was only able to score in the second quarter and went kaput in the other three periods. Andy Dalton passed for just 174 yards with two interceptions, while also getting sacked twice for a loss of 17 yards. Alvin Kamara only had 26 rushing yards on eight carries. As a team, the Saints went just 3-of-12 on third downs and put together a measly total of 186 yards overall.

Watt, who was making his first appearance after several weeks off the field due to an upper-body injury, recorded four total tackles.

The Steelers will have a rematch in Week 11 at home against their Week 1 victims, Cincinnati Bengals.