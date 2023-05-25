Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt posted a hilarious video of himself falling into his pool last week which stopped the hearts of Steelers fans for just a second. Watt confirmed in the post that he was ok and re-upped on Thursday when speaking about the incident.

“I am good. I don’t know how I missed the step, but I did,” Watt said. “A lesser athlete would have got hurt.”

Watt knew he was alright almost immediately and shared a laugh with his Steelers teammates shortly after.

“The only reason I posted it is because I wasn’t hurt,” said Watt. “It was all in good fun. I put it in the group chat, and they are like it’s too funny not to post. You might as well just post it.”

There’s no telling what the reactions of Steelers and football fans alike would have been had Watt gotten hurt during the fall. Though the Steelers beefed up the depth of their defensive front this offseason, there are few players who can match the production that Watt has given the Steelers.

In six seasons, Watt has 77.5 total sacks and has twice led the league in sacks. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro, has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021 after tying the single-season record sacks with 22.5.

Multiple injuries cut T.J. Watt’s season down to 10 games in 2022. Thankfully for the Steelers and their fans, he knows how to land softly in the pool and avoided another setback.