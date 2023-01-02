By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Against all expectations, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the thick of the playoff hunt following a crucial 16-13 win over the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens, who were missing Lamar Jackson. If there’s anything head coach Mike Tomlin can guarantee for his team, it’s a season finish above. 500, and it appears like the Steelers are on their way to continuing that streak. And the Steelers players, particularly TJ Watt, couldn’t help but get fired up following their historic comeback victory, on New Year’s day no less.

While on his way to the locker room, TJ Watt expressed his excitement with an NSFW reaction. And who could blame him?

“How ‘bout them f—ing Steelers, man?!” Watt said, per Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports (NSFW audio below).

How about those Steelers indeed, particularly Kenny Pickett. With the Steelers down by 7 entering the fourth quarter, it was the 24-year old quarterback who took matters into his own hands, especially in the clutch. Pickett led an 11-play touchdown drive to spur the Steelers’ comeback, no small feat for a rookie.

On the night, Kenny Pickett ended up completing just 15/27 passes, but five of those completions came with the game hanging in the balance. Still, it’s not as if Pickett did it alone. Running back Najee Harris was also crucial in propping up Pittsburgh’s offense.

However, the Steelers’ defense was stifling, especially in the fourth quarter, thanks in no small part to TJ Watt’s contributions. In fact, the Steelers have an incredible 7-2 record with Watt active, and a putrid 1-6 with him on the sidelines. All time, the Steelers have mustered a strong 58-26-2 record with the 28-year old linebacker in the lineup. Simply put, Watt provides Pittsburgh with the necessary steel to compete with the best of them.