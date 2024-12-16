The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ in Week 15, 27-13. The game dropped the Steelers to 10-4 and improved the Eagles to 12-2. Simply, the Steelers ran into a buzzsaw as the Eagles have won 10 in a row now. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the loss isn't the only bad thing to happen, as a major injury was suffered too.

Steelers' star pass rusher TJ Watt exited the game early with an ankle injury. “Uh, just my ankle rolled,” said Watt after the game when asked about the injury. He went on to say X-rays were negative and there was no fracture.

Before leaving the game, Watt had been quite productive, racking up seven tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. Watt is up to 54 tackles and 11.5 sacks on the season as a whole now.

AFC North battle tightens after Week 15

The AFC North has been arguably the best division in the NFL over the last few years and that is no different in 2024. While the Baltimore Ravens won the division in 2023, the Steelers currently have the lead entering Week 16. It isn't a safe lead, though, as the loss to the Eagles allowed the Ravens to get one game closer.

The Ravens were able to dominate the New York Giants, getting to 9-5 on the season, leaving them just one game behind the Steelers. That one game? When the Steelers took down the Ravens earlier this season. Behind those two, though, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are already out of the race, having no chance to win the division.

To make it just that much more intense, the two teams will face off again in Week 16. This time, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore and look for a sweep over the Ravens. If Baltimore wins, they will take the division lead back. If they don't, it'd be the Steelers' to lose at that point.