Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that star edge rusher TJ Watt suffered a low-ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Luckily, Watt did have an X-ray that came back negative, according to James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy.

Watt will have more tests coming following the injury that he suffered against the Eagles. The Steelers suffered a 27-13 loss to the Eagles as well, and they have two straight games with short rest coming up against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens game is this coming Saturday, and the Chiefs game is on Christmas Day, the following Wednesday.

It will be worth monitoring reports regarding Watt's status ahead of the game against the Ravens. His status will play a huge part in the game, as the Steelers' defense was able to stifle Lamar Jackson in the last matchup. If Watt is out, it will be much tougher this time around to do so.

Steelers look to close season with AFC North title

Despite the loss to the Eagles, the Steelers still have everything in front of them when it comes to winning the AFC North division. As mentioned before, the Steelers have two tough games coming up against the Ravens and Chiefs, both on short rest, and the outcome of those two games will play a huge part into where the Steelers end up in the AFC Playoff seeding.

The Steelers did end up clinching a spot in the playoffs on Sunday due to the Denver Broncos defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the focus will be on closing out the division. After the Ravens and Chiefs games, the Steelers will finish the regular season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, who have struggled but still have a high-powered offense. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers fare, and whether or not Watt will return in the near future.