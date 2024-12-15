One of the many blockbuster clashes between some of the top teams in the league on Sunday pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a cross-conference battle. While the two teams don't play against each other very often, the in-state aspect of this matchup always results in a testy matchup.

It didn't take long for tensions to rise and the chippiness to have a big impact on the game on Sunday. With the Steelers trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, the two teams got into it after Steelers tight end Darnell Washington blocked Eagles cornerback Darius Slay into the wall.

Expand Tweet

Controversially, the officials called two personal fouls on the Steelers and none on the Eagles. As a result, Pittsburgh was forced into a second-and-18 instead of second-and-3 from inside the five yard line. They settled for a field goal, so there's a case to be made that the fight and the call cost the Steelers four points.

This story will be updated.