The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a brutal loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh fell 28-14 against Baltimore on Saturday in a game that was not as close as the final score suggests. This shocking result has led to speculation about the future of the Steelers, including at the quarterback position and at head coach.

After the game, Prime Video analyst Tony Gonzalez made some interesting comments about Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“We talked about it in the preseason game,” Gonzalez said the postgame broadcast, via On3. “Mike Tomlin’s team coming out and getting throttled like this again. I said there was whispers and I got little texts like, ‘What do you mean whispers?’ I’m not saying the F-word. I’m not saying you fire Mike Tomlin.”

Gonzalez continued by stating that he believes that Tomlin might benefit from going to a different team. Just like Andy Reid did by joining the Chiefs.

“What I’m saying is maybe a change of scenery, Andy Reid style, had so much success up there in Philly and then went to Kansas City and started a dynasty,” Gonzalez continued. “This would be something that would be mutually agreed upon if Mike Tomlin were to get a job somewhere else, and he’d get a job right away.”

Gonzalez is probably right that Tomlin would be a hot commodity if he left Pittsburgh. Tomlin has famously never had a losing record with the Steelers. This is a great sign that he can sustain success over a long period of time.

The bigger question is whether Tomlin would actually want to leave the Steelers in the first place.

Mike Tomlin breaks down what went wrong for the Steelers against the Ravens

Tomlin and the Steelers had an awful first half against the Ravens on Saturday.

Pittsburgh entered halftime down 21-0, which put them in a deep enough hole that they could not climb out of.

Tomlin credited one Ravens player as the X-factor that turned the game into a one-sided contest.

“The X-factor was Lamar's unique talents….They wore us down a little bit. The fatigue component of it became a factor,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference.

Jackson had an incredible game, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 15 carries for 81 yards on the ground. The combination of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson was too much for Pittsburgh to handle. Henry broke several long runs because defenders were trying to account for Lamar as a rushing threat.

Henry finished teh game with 26 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

It is almost impossible to slow down Henry and Jackson for an entire game. Even so, that won't provide much solace to a Steelers team and fanbase that is left wondering about its future for the next several months.