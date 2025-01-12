During a one-sided Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, fans all across social media roasted Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for another season in which their team doesn't look prepared for the playoffs.

Tomlin gets a lot of credit for his streak of winning regular-season records. Following the 2024 season, Tomlin clinched his 18th consecutive winning season. Once Tomlin took over as the head coach in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher, he continued one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL.

However, while the Steelers are consistently successful in the regular season, they seem to crumble in the first round of the playoffs each time.

Well, at least in recent years.

Since 2020, the Steelers have made the playoffs four times — including 2024 — losing in the Wild Card round thrice. If the Steelers continue playing the way they have through the first half against the Ravens, it'll be a fourth Wild Card loss in five seasons under Tomlin.

So, it's understandable for Steelers fans to be frustrated. It's not even just fans ripping into Tomlin, though. Kirk Herbstreit made sure to get his words in, too, from the broadcast booth.

However, while Herbstreit let Tomlin have it during the halftime break, fans all over social media ensured their frustrations were heard.

Ari Meirov, a common name within X's NFL community, made notice of the Steelers' trend in playoff games under Tomlin over the last handful of years.

“The #Steelers have now trailed by double digits at halftime in five consecutive playoff games,” Meirov wrote.

Along with their consistent playoff blunders, one of the deciding factors for social media going berserk on Tomlin was his decision to punt on fourth-and-inches. A couple of social media users went after Tomlin following his decision, starting with a Pittsburgh Pirates blogger named Kody Duncan.

“Mike Tomlin punted with less than an inch to get it in a playoff game that you win or go home,” Duncan wrote. “He is coaching scared.”

Along with Duncan, Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation made his voice heard, too.

“You need 4 inches and you’re punting. Mike Tomlin coaches scared more than any “great” coach in football,” Bailey wrote.

While many fans were upset about the fourth-down decision, social media didn't stop there.

Here were some of the best reactions to the Steelers' first half, with most posts dogging Tomlin:

With Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers set the tone for embarrassing losses on Wild Card Weekend, Tomlin and the Steelers could make NFL fans forget all about the first game on Saturday.