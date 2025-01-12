How will fans remember Russell Wilson's 2024 tenure in Pittsburgh?

After suffering a calf injury that kept him out of action until October, Wilson played some very good football, some not-so-very-good football, and pretty much everything in between, limping to the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. From there, Wilson played fairly well for the Steelers in the playoffs, completing 20 of his 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but his rushing offense amassed just 29 yards on 11 carries, and in the end, the Ravens' dominant rushing defense proved too much for the Steelers' D to handle.

Was this the final time fans would see Wilson in a Steelers uniform? Or did the team and their front office see enough from the Seattle Seahawks legend to lock him up long-term, even if their head coaching situation might just be up in the air? Discussing his instant reaction to the game and how he feels about it during his postgame press conference, Wilson noted that he had “one of his best years” in Pittsburgh and would welcome a return to the team.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers organization, man. It's been such a blessing to be here. The guys that we have, the organization, it's truly first class. We love the city, obviously, and what it means, not just to me and Ciara and our family, but just also the National Football League” Wilson told reporters via Bleacher Report.

“It's a special place, with special guys. We've got a special coach in Coach Tomlin. We've got a special organization, special people, special players, special fanbase. It's been truly a blessing in my life. It's been one of the best years for me, personally, to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Obviously, I hope I'm here, and everything else. I trust God, whatever that is.”

Now granted, is this just Wilson saying what fans want to hear, something his teamate George Pickens could learn a thing or two from? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, Wilson just wanted to give credit to his teammates, as they all fought together, and that's all he could really ask for.

“I think that any time that you're seeking something that we're seeking, to win another Super Bowl here and everything else, there's always highs and lows. I think that, more importantly, I believe in the guys that we have,” Wilson noted.

“The best part about the game was, the guys didn't give up. I think that's, in the National Football League, sometimes guys check out. And they didn't. We didn't. We gave it our all, we continued to fight, continued to swing. That's why I love the guys on this team.”

Will Wilson be back with the Steelers in 2025? Will they give him the sort of contract they believe he deserves, something at least 30 times what he was earning in 2024? Or will Wilson's camp find another team that gives him a better chance to win and leave town in favor of Justin Fields or another option entirely? Fans will find out soon enough.