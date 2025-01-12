No 2024 season playoff representative collapsed worse than the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise ends the season losing five straight games, but the fifth costed them their season. Plus serves a fierce reality check moving forward on the free agency side.

The Baltimore Ravens did more than catch up to the Steelers and claim the AFC North right in front of them. The Steelers' fierce rival watched Baltimore end their season 28-14 at M&T Stadium Saturday. It's also the fifth straight postseason loss for head coach Mike Tomlin, who hasn't led Pittsburgh past its opening round game since its AFC Championship game run of the 2016 season.

The 10-8 Steelers now walk into a murky offseason. There's a litany of notable starters who may be cleaning out their Steelers lockers, for good.

Steelers facing tough free agency decisions after Ravens loss

Pittsburgh has a long list of names set to walk in free agency, with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter unveiling the who's who of the Steelers' 2025 free agency class.

“Steelers key free agents this off-season: quarterback Russell Wilson, QB Justin Fields, running back Najee Harris, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., cornerback Donte Jackson, wide receiver Mike Williams, wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Elandon Roberts, guard James Daniels, safety Damontae Kazee, tight end MyCole Pruitt, CB Cameron Sutton, CB C.J. Henderson, and G Nate Herbig,” Schefter shared.

That's 14 different names set to enter the market out of the Steel City. And that includes the QB room, which the Steelers addressed aggressively in the offseason one year ago.

Wilson landed via free agency. Fields arrived through trade by the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett got dumped and dealt away in the process. Now Tomlin and the Steelers may need to press the reset button once again behind center.

That's not all on offense, though. Najee Harris looks like one Pro Bowler who's on his way out. He hasn't surpassed 1,100 yards rushing since his rookie season. Williams and Jefferson is rearranging the WR room with their pending departures.

Jackson is likely to garner strong attention on the market. He's fresh off producing a career-best five interceptions.

The franchise holds more than $52.3 million in cap space ahead of the offseason period, per Over The Cap. But it's not looking like half of these free agents will return, as most will command significant attention on the market.