Justin Fields is undergoing a significant career change after the Chicago Bears traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke about what he sees in Fields' future as he sits behind Russell Wilson for the 2024 season.
“You went from a franchise quarterback to a package guy,” Cam Newton said, via his podcast. “If Russell Wilson is the starter for 18 weeks and they go to the playoffs, Russell Wilson is on a one-year deal, so with that being said, it's like yo the Steelers are in favor, we got two quarterbacks that we can evaluate, and I'm willing to take that (chance).
“But if our penciled-in starter day one, which they have said Russell Wilson is the starter, does what he has to do, Justin, we'll get you in some packages, you and Najee (Harris)… But damn bro, I was an 11th pick, feel me, this was two years ago.”
It seemed like a matter of when, not if, the Bears would trade Justin Fields this offseason. It happened over the weekend when they sent him to the Steelers.
Chicago, which holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, seems to be zeroing in on Caleb Williams. It is a unique situation, but Ryan Poles decided that he could not pass up someone who is considered a generational quarterback prospect.
Now, Fields will try to learn sitting behind Wilson for a year with the Steelers with Mike Tomlin's coaching. The hope for Fields is that after his year with the Steelers makes his stock rise higher than what it was this offseason, and some team, whether it be the Steelers or another team, will give him a chance to start the year after.
Cam Newton pulls from past experiences
Newton has experience in the NFL, and it seems like he is pulling from his experience during his career. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and remained as their starting quarterback through the 2019 season.
In 2020, Newton started with the New England Patriots after Tom Brady departed in free agency. Following the 2020 season, which saw the Patriots miss the playoffs, Newton lost the starting spot to Mac Jones in training camp in 2021.
After the Patriots released him in 2021, Newton returned to the Panthers. For a few weeks, the Panthers used him in certain packages for running plays before returning to the starting role. That gave Newton experience in a similar situation as Fields will be in this season.
Based on Newton's words, it will be an uphill climb for Fields to have a long career as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Regardless, 2024 will be an important year for his development.