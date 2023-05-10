My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, just like every other team in the NFL, are gearing up for the 2023 season. Despite missing out on the playoffs in 2022, there were a lot of signs of encouragement for the team throughout the season that have fans believing they are bound to improve in the second season of the Kenny Pickett era, even though they are playing in the loaded AFC North.

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Steelers are largely done with their roster construction ahead of training camp. However, moves to reinforce their depth are still being made, and that resulted in the surprising release of veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet, who played in 33 games over the past two seasons for Pittsburgh.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Steelers have informed veteran CB Arthur Maulet, with them since 2021, that he’s being released, source said. An experienced CB available.”

Maulet was a solid depth corner for the Steelers during his two-season stint with them, and he has the versatility to play all over the secondary. Maulet had a solid 2022 campaign (59 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits), but he struggled in coverage, allowing a 105.5 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

The departure of Maulet will open up an opportunity for younger guys in the Steelers secondary to get a chance to find their way onto the roster, but his consistency, particularly in the run game, will be missed. Maulet should be able to latch one with another secondary needy team in the future, and this should make the Steelers position battles in the secondary a bit more interesting over the next few months.