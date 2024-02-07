How will the QB1 picture shake up for the Broncos in 2024?

Expectations were high for Russell Wilson when the Denver Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade to bring him in the Mile High City back in 2022. Not only did the Broncos trade a few assets for Wilson, they also promptly signed him to a huge five-year, $245 million contract extension. Alas, two seasons later, and the Broncos, led by head coach Sean Payton, appear to have lost faith in the veteran quarterback, as evidenced by their decision to turn over the QB1 role to the unproven Jarrett Stidham.

It's not quite clear yet how the quarterback picture will shake up for the Broncos in 2024. That is a question that should get more clarity the deeper we go into the offseason. But as things stand, pundits do not think that Wilson won't be able to win his QB1 job back, with former NFL MVP Matt Ryan thinking that the relationship between quarterback and head coach is too damaged to salvage.

“Russ can still play. In my opinion, there’s no doubt about that. Where it's there or not remains to be seen. [But] just from the decision that [the Broncos] made towards the end of the season, I think it’s a hard relationship to repair between [Wilson & Payton]. That level of trust just will never be the same if they decide to keep him,” Ryan said, via Andrew Mason, Broncos reporter for Denver Sports.

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, now w/ @NFLonCBS, on Russell Wilson: “Russ can still play … in my opinion, there’s no doubt about that … (But) just from the decision that they made towards the end of the season, I think it’s a hard relationship to repair between [Wilson & Payton].” pic.twitter.com/8eqtXsvsMW — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 7, 2024

Matt Ryan would know that the relationship between a QB and a team's head coach is the one of, if not outright the most important thing to consider for a team. After all, all the plays go through the QB, and if there's disconnect, like there appears to be between Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, then it's doubly hard to win ballgames. The Broncos know that to be the case after struggling for much of the past two seasons.

Jarrett Stidham may not be the most proven commodity, but the Broncos have plenty of confidence in his abilities. That may be the deciding factor that pushes Payton to eventually name Stidham as his QB1. But given Wilson's pedigree, don't expect the Broncos QB position battle to go down easily in Stidham's favor.