Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is not having a good season ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup with their AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. The fans want him fired, social media is convinced he has a burner account, and last Sunday, the CBS announcers doing the Steelers game said he told them the Steelers offense isn’t “built” to come from behind. On Thursday, Canada set the record straight on that last point.

In Week 4, the Steelers lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans. CBS announcer Spero Dedes quoted the Steelers OC to his color man, Adam Archuleta after the Steelers fell behind.

“One thing Matt Canada told us himself yesterday at their hotel: They're not quite built to come back from big leads,” Dedes said during the broadcast with the Steelers trailed 13-0. “And so the way they start games [is] so critical [with a] young quarterback.”

On Thursday, Canada fired back at the announcers, saying they made an “unbelievable misinterpretation.”

Steelers OC Matt Canada fires back at CBS announcers

At Steelers practice ahead of their crucial Week 5 matchup with the Ravens, a reporter asked Canada, “Do you feel like you have the personnel to come from behind?”

“I’m glad you asked that question,” Canada responded before launching into a two-minute monologue on the subject. He said his conversation with Dedes and Archuleta was about why the Steelers ran more and did more play-action against the Las Vegas Raiders than they did when down two scores to the San Francisco 49ers.

“You're not going to stick to your running plan and the plan of running play-action when you're down three scores. All we care about here is winning. So, the conversation was, at that point, the plan wasn't built to do that. Obviously, I believe we were going to win until the end, Canada explained. “At no point was that conversation meant in that regard.”

Matt Canada expressed frustration Thursday over the CBS broadcast saying he told them the Steelers’ offense wasn’t built to come from behind. He said his words were misconstrued and gave a full breakdown of their conversation: (Long clip, but his entire answer is important) pic.twitter.com/XcCWsWmpG1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 5, 2023

The Steelers offensive coordinator then added, “I certainly believe [Spiro Dedes] knew that. And obviously, it was taken wrong, if not. But of all the things we want to talk about and say, at no point do I doubt our players doubt where we are, doubt we can come back. No doubts.”

Pittsburgh heads into its bye week after the Ravens game this weekend, so with as much pressure as Matt Canada is under right now — whether his comments were taken out of context or not — head coach Mike Tomlin may make a change if the Steelers offense doesn’t perform better on Sunday.