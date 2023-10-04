Pittsburgh Steelers fans are now more convinced than ever that offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a burner account on Twitter that he uses to defend himself and take shots at Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense. The internet rumor has been gaining steam, and now some fans believe Canada used his Steelers email to sign up for this account.

On Monday, after another Steelers loss where Kenny Pickett and the offense struggled badly — only scoring six points against the Houston Texans — a Steelers fan with the handle @PickensBurgh tweeted a video that suggests Canada has a burner account on Twitter, @DannyFootbal77, aka “Danny Robbins.”

After the speculation hit the internet, amateur internet sleuths started investigating, and one went through the reset password process for the @DannyFootbal77 account.

When the email came up to send the reset code to, the fan who did it posted a picture of the redacted email ma************@s*******.***, which has the same first letters and number of characters as matthew.canada@steelers.com.

Great detective work by @PPP_Benjamin for finding what looks like #Steelers OC Matt Canada’s burner account (@DannyFootball77). Benjamin went through the "forgot password" process, and found the email address associated with it: matthew.canada@steelers.com pic.twitter.com/pzYtiXLEZE — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 3, 2023

Neither the Steelers nor Canada have made a statement yet about the account or the OC’s possible connection to it. Also, on Good Morning Football on Wednesday, former NFL player Jason McCourty said that coaches’ emails generally have “NFL” in the domain and aren’t simply @Steelers.com.

While there is still no hard evidence that @DannyFootbal77 is a Matt Canada burner account, this most recent development does make the plot thicken. If this is an account associated with the Steelers offensive coordinator, the one thing we know now is that the fans online will eventually find out because, as they say, the internet is undefeated.