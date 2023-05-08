The 2023 NFL Draft concluded last Saturday, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Pittsburgh Steelers want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Steelers’ final roster.

It’s important to keep in mind that bidding for undrafted free agents by teams starts immediately after every NFL draft. Heck, sometimes teams already look at UDFAs even during the draft. Although these undrafted players were not picked in the seven rounds of the draft, there are still many talented players who have a great chance of making it onto NFL rosters.

One of the reasons for this is that undrafted players and their agents have the flexibility to select the best situation for them. They often search for teams with gaps in specific positions where they can contribute.

It’s worth noting that last year’s undrafted free agent class produced some impressive players. Among them were tight end Armani Rogers of the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn of the Chicago Bears, running back Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and kicker Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart?

Let's look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Steelers' final roster.

Tanner Morgan

Kenny Pickett proved himself as the starting quarterback for the Steelers last season. Remember that he had a 7-5 record as a rookie. The team also has a reliable backup in Mitch Trubisky. Of course, he will already become a free agent next season.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers added Tanner Morgan to their roster. He is a former quarterback from Minnesota. Based on their history, he has a good chance of securing a spot on the final roster.

Typically, the Steelers carry three quarterbacks on their active roster. Recall that they did this last year with Pickett, Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. This is one reason why we feel Morgan has a good chance to make it in 2023.

Mossed the DB for the TD 🤭 The Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright connection gets Minnesota on the board. 🎥 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/zHz2QIE1FR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 3, 2021

Morgan is a 6’2, 216-pound prospect. We really think he has the potential to become a long-term backup for Pickett. Yes, he only played nine games this past season due to a concussion. Still, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,382 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Additionally, he ran for four touchdowns.

Morgan’s best season was in 2019. That’s when he threw for 3,253 yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Sure, Morgan may not stand out on game tape. Despite that, he is a skilled pocket passer with five years of starting experience. Remember that Trubisky may not be a long-term backup option in Pittsburgh. That said, Morgan certainly has the potential to be.

During the 2023 NFL draft, there was an unexpectedly high demand for quarterbacks. In contrast to only nine quarterbacks being picked in 2022, 14 were chosen in 2023. Prior to the draft, the Steelers acknowledged their need to add another quarterback to their roster. However, they really had no intentions of drafting one.

Sticking to their strategy, the Steelers then signed Tanner Morgan as their undrafted free agent. Again, in terms of metrics, Morgan has an impressive stat line. In his five-year career with 51 games under his belt, Morgan totaled 9,454 passing yards and a 65-to-32 touchdown to interception ratio.

To be honest, no one would be thrilled if Morgan were to suddenly become the starting quarterback. Still, he fits perfectly as the team’s third quarterback. Morgan should slot behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, allowing him to learn and grow.