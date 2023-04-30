Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed seven undrafted players in the immediate aftermath of the 2023 NFL Draft. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is among the Steelers’ undrafted free-agent signings, giving Pittsburgh another option to back up Kenny Pickett.

Tanner Morgan leads the list of players who will try to make the Steelers’ roster after failing to be picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. San Diego State wide receiver Jordan Byrd, Iowa State center Trevor Downing, Merrimack defensive end James Nyamwaya and Fresno State linebacker David Perales signed with Pittsburgh. Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum and Clemson kicker B.T. Potter are also Steelers’ undrafted free-agent signings.

Morgan stayed on the board through all seven rounds of what was a historic draft for quarterbacks. A record 11 signal callers were selected through the first 150 picks. Unlike last year, the Steelers didn’t draft a quarterback in 2023.

A concussion limited Morgan to nine games for Minnesota in the 2022 college football season. The quarterback didn’t exactly put up big numbers with Minnesota. Morgan threw for 4,800 yards, 26 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 29 games from 2020-2022. Morgan’s best statistical season came in 2019. He had a career-high 3,253 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore.

The Steelers took Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh was the only team that picked a signal caller in the first round.

Mitch Trubisky is the only other quarterback on the Steelers’ roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers traded up from No. 17 overall to take Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft. Pittsburgh took Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, with the first pick of the second round.