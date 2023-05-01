The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Pittsburgh Steelers finished with seven selections this year. The Steelers went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a strategy, and based on the outcomes, it appears as if they executed it really well. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Steelers made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approached, the Steelers acknowledged that they had some gaps to fill in their team. One area of concern was their offensive line, which could benefit from a more high-profile player. This was despite performing better than expected last season and with the addition of Isaac Seumalo. Although Mason Cole is surrounded by two good guards, he is still replaceable.

In addition, the Steelers’ starting edge players were set, but they urgently needed backup players for this position. They hoped that the 2023 NFL Draft would provide them with the kind of outside linebackers that they wanted. While cornerback was also a need, it is more of a long-term concern. They also wanted to add a receiver or two. This is despite keeping an eye on the development of George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 14- OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

Grade: A

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers prioritized addressing their biggest needs by making a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick. Yes, Jones needs to develop some aspects of his game. Still, he is a powerful player with explosive athleticism who has helped his team win consecutive national titles.

The Steelers moved up in the first round to ensure that Georgia football offensive lineman Broderick Jones would be available for their pick. Jones is a no-brainer for the Steelers. He fills their most pressing need. At this point, he was easily the best player available for the Steelers.

14th overall pick Broderick Jones is ready to serve some pancakes in Pittsburgh #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6CK0NpWfch — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

Round 2, Pick 32- CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

Grade: A

In the second round, the Steelers selected CB Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State. He offers great value as a player of need. He also has the size, length, and football intelligence to make impactful plays. Joey Porter Jr. would have been a solid choice if the Steelers had taken him in the first round. Getting him in the second round makes it so much better. Porter, who has a high upside, will be in the lineup as an outside cornerback right away.

Round 2, Pick 49- DT Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)

Grade: A

The Steelers’ third pick, DT Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin, adds a long-term solution to the heart of the defensive front. He can dominate with leverage, strength, and refined handwork. Keep in mind, however, that the Steelers have already signed two free-agent defensive tackles. Despite that, we still like this pick. Benton should still add depth to their defensive line.

Round 3, Pick 93- TE Darnell Washington (Georgia)

Grade: A

In Round 3 with the 93rd pick, the Steelers selected Darnell Washington. He’s a tight end from Georgia. This pick is also quite good. Washington’s size and athleticism make him a valuable addition to the Steelers offensive line. While he wasn’t heavily utilized in Georgia’s offense, his run-blocking abilities and physicality are exciting prospects for the Steelers’ future.

Round 4, Pick 132- EDGE Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

Grade: A

In Round 4, the Steelers picked Nick Herbig. He is an EDGE from Wisconsin, with the 132nd pick. This pick is also very good as Herbig’s skills as a 3-4 outside linebacker fit well with Pittsburgh’s defense. He has a tendency to get into the opposing backfield and will make a great counterpart to TJ Watt.

Round 7, Pick 241- CB Cory Trice (Purdue)

Grade: B

With the 241st pick in Round 7, the Steelers selected Cory Trice. He is a cornerback from Purdue. Trice may not have an immediate impact, but his size and length resemble that of Tariq Woolen. His football intelligence will also make him an asset in zone coverage.

Round 7, Pick 251- C Spencer Anderson (Maryland)

Grade: B

Finally, in Round 7 with the 251st pick, the Steelers selected Spencer Anderson, a center from Maryland. While not as attention-grabbing as their first-round pick, Anderson shows promise with his technical ability, strength, and versatility. He is a valuable addition to the team and helps to round out their draft class.

Under the leadership of GM Omar Khan, the Steelers had a highly successful draft. They addressed their two biggest needs with the selections of a pass protector for Kenny Pickett and a big cover man to aid Patrick Peterson. First-round talents Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. were added to the team, while Darnell Washington provides strong blocking abilities as a second option. Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig from Wisconsin will also provide solid support for Watt on the defensive line.