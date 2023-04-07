A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

At the moment, Kenny Pickett is perched atop the quarterback depth chart of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It doesn’t seem as though it’s going to change anytime soon, with even the legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw believing in the abilities of Pickett.

Bradshaw recently posted on Facebook an image of him and Kenny Pickett hugging each other with a caption that read: “Got to love this guy!! Kenny Pickett, here’s to your great future with the Steelers.”

The Steelers opened the 2022 NFL regular season with Mitch Trubisky handling the starting duties under center. Still, that gig was eventually given to Pickett, who finished his rookie season in the pros with 2,404 passing yards and seven touchdowns against seven interceptions on 63 percent completion rate across 13 games (12 starts). It was not an elite overall rookie performance from Pickett, but Bradshaw and many other Steelers fans indeed see a big potential in him.

One of Pickett’s best performances in his first year in the NFL was in Week 13’s 19-16 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in which he went 16 of 28 for 197 passing yards and a touchdown without an interception nor a sack. It was not a particularly incredible showing, but it showed glimpses of what he can do in the future.

The Steelers hold the No. 17 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, but they’re not being rumored much about potentially selecting a quarterback who can compete with Kenny Pickett. That being said, the Steelers are scheduled to bring in a quarterback prospect for a visit, per Steelers Nation.