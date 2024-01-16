Offensive line should be a priority for Pittsburgh in the draft

With a first-round playoff exit to the Buffalo Bills, the season probably ended in line with preseason expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But considering the the challenges the team overcame to get there — three starting quarterbacks, a new offensive coordinator, the resurgence of the run game, and significant injuries to Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick — the season should be considered a success for the Steelers.

Now, the franchise enters the offseason and will look to draft or sign upgrades at several positions — namely the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary. The battle for the starting quarterback spot between Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett will be the major headline in Pittsburgh until next season, but a solid crop of draft picks could be the difference-maker in 2024. Here are four players the Steelers should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amarius Mims (OT), Georgia

The most immediate need for the Steelers is on the offensive line. Dan Moore Jr. gave up eight sacks this season and has allowed 23 sacks in his three years in the league. Amarius Mims is the next talented offensive tackle to come out of Georgia. Per NFL Draft Buzz: “Amarius Mims is a standout OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, showcasing a rare blend of size, athleticism, and strength.” Mims is a Pro Bowl candidate the Steelers should seriously consider in the first round.

Jackson Powers-Johnson (C), Oregon

Along with left tackle, center is the next position of need on the Pittsburgh o-line. Center Mason Cole had a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 57.7, placing him in the “below-average” category. In 2023, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson gave up no sacks and allowed just one pressure on the year as part of an elite Oregon offensive line that allowed just four sacks on the season. Powers-Johnson is also a powerful and explosive blocker in the run game.

The 2023 Rimington Award winner for the best center in college football, Jackson Powers-Johnson is another offensive lineman that Pittsburgh will look at with its first-round pick.

Ja'lynn Polk (WR), Washington

The Steelers need a third receiver to boost this offense. Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson combined for just 460 receiving yards on the year and neither was a consistent threat. The Robin to Rome Odunze's Batman in the high-powered Washington Husky offense, Ja'lynn Polk is an exciting NFL Draft prospect in his own right. Polk finished with 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and had seven 100-yard games on the season.

The Washington wideout stands 6-2 and has great ball skills and also offers strong acceleration and an ability to earn yards after the catch. He will be a reliable third receiver in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, with the upside to be more than that.

Khyree Jackson (CB), Oregon

Joey Porter Jr. was a revelation as a rookie, but Minkah Fitzpatrick's injury highlighted the numerous shortcomings of the Pittsburgh secondary. Levi Wallace is not good enough to be a starting corner and neither is Patrick Peterson. The Steelers need to continue to add talented corners and Oregon CB Khyree Jackson is built in the mold of JPJ.

Jackson is a physical corner who excels in press coverage. He has good fluidity and is also strong when playing the ball. The Oregon product would slot in nicely alongside Joey Porter Jr. in this Pittsburgh secondary.