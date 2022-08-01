Stefon Diggs’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Should fantasy football owners expect hot stuff from Stefon Diggs this coming season?

Stefon Diggs’ 2021 season was a little strange because it saw a decline in his fantasy output from the previous season. Both his yards per carry (2.5 versus 1.8) and his target share decreased (29 percent to 24 percent). As a result, compared to his 10 games with 90+ receiving yards during the 2020 regular season, Diggs only finished with two games with at least 90 receiving yards in 2021.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, he finished as a top-15 wide receiver just once. He did, however, get better down the line as Buffalo’s offense found its groove. It is notable that as the WR8 in fantasy points per game for half-point scoring, he had three top-10 performances (14.8).

Stefon Diggs (@stefondiggs) 2020-21 Highlights w/ some shots thru my lens 📸 Full Video: https://t.co/oXVnKXdzoR pic.twitter.com/n1RnfTZVt2 — Mike Hunter (@thunderprod_) February 23, 2021

In reality, Stefon Diggs’ target share might stay at 24 percent in 2022. Despite that, there is still top-five upside with him in this potent Bills offensive. This is because practically no other WR in the NFL can match his mastery of high-value targets, especially in the Bills’ offensive scheme.

Only two WRs struck for more than 2,000 air yards (him and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings). During the regular season, Diggs received 25 end-zone targets in the NFL. That’s six more than the next-closest receiver (also Justin Jefferson).

Looking ahead to this coming 2022 season, is Stefon Diggs set to bring the hot stuff to chilly Buffalo?

Stefon Diggs 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

In comparison to his career-best season in 2020, Diggs underperformed in 2021. Still, he continued to produce at a high level. Now that we’re looking for another career year in 2022, Diggs is worth picking in all leagues. That’s true whether it’s in late Round 1 or early Round 2. With back-to-back seasons of at least 164 targets, 103 receptions, 1,225 yards, and eight touchdowns, Diggs is unquestionably Buffalo’s top wide receiver.

Josh Allen would ideally maintain Diggs around 16.5 PPR points per game as he had in 2020 instead of his 13.7 PPR points per game in 2021. Diggs should also continue to get a high amount of targets. This is especially true with the Bills no longer having Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. Diggs should be selected this year directly after Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase because he has top-five upside in all formats.

Keep in mind again that last season, Stefon Diggs was still among the top receivers in the NFL. He definitely still has a significant influence on fantasy football. He will still be Allen’s top wideout target — there’s no question about that. Diggs will be moved about in the offensive settings by the Bills to reduce double teams. Still, Diggs will find ways to get open.

Stefon Diggs catching dimes from Josh Allen and immediately segue into full "Shout" dance mode.#Bills pic.twitter.com/yfmJxpH4rM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) July 30, 2022

Prospective owners just have to be completely aware that NFL defensive coordinators are now game-planning against Stefon Diggs. This may occasionally restrict his output. Recall also that despite receiving the same number of targets last season, his total stats, with the exception of touchdowns, declined despite his incredible fantasy numbers.

Here is the bottom line. Stefon Diggs will still team up with perhaps the finest quarterback right now in the NFL. That helps Diggs clearly remain as one of the top five fantasy receivers. Defenses won’t be able to completely stop him from creating no matter what they do.

It’s a wise decision for many owners to choose him in the first round as their No. 1 wide receiver since he’ll play at that level in 2022. Due to the defensive attention he draws and the fact that Buffalo has added additional weapons to the field in other places, his stats may still decline from last year, but he will still have enormous WR1 potential.