One of the major stories surrounding the Buffalo Bills over the NFL offseason was the rumored tension between the star duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. A narrative emerged that Diggs wasn't happy with Allen as his quarterback and that he wanted out of Buffalo. However, on Bills teammate Von Miller's podcast, Diggs addressed those rumors, which mostly developed from some cryptic words on social media.

During the Bills' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, cameras spotted Stefon Diggs screaming at Josh Allen, apparently blaming his quarterback for the loss. In April, Diggs tweeted “come and rescue me,” and rumors surfaced of a a trade request. Then, when mandatory minicamp rolled around in June, Diggs didn't show up. Head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs and his commitment to the Bills.

After lots of discourse in the media, Allen said there was a “thing” between him and Diggs, but the two put it behind them.

Diggs Downplays Drama:

Von Miller and Stefon Diggs recently discussed all of this drama on Miller's podcast, “the Voncast.” Here is what Diggs had to say:

“After a 20-game season, your last image of me and Josh was after the 4th down. They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, so you can garnish whatever you want from that image and create a narrative behind it, and it will fit. In the offseason, there’s no football being played, there’s just a lot of commentary,” Diggs said. “For me, the common misconception was that I wanted to leave. I never said that, I never had a conversation with anybody saying that.”

Miller then brought up the tweet in which Diggs apparently suggested he wanted a new situation. According to Diggs, he was just tweeting the lyrics to a Drake song.

“I thought we were all listening to Drake at one point,” Diggs said. “Majority of the time it’s Twitter or Instagram, and I say listen, it’s social media. Use it how you want, but we’re all grown a– people, and as an adult, I feel like I’m honest in whatever I say, but I feel like at one point some people dive too deep into things or take it however they want to take it.”

“I’ll also say I’m not responsible for how people react to things, I’m not responsible for how somebody feels. I’m more so responsible in how I carry it, and I’m just happy to have my quarterback.”

The timing and context of Diggs tweeting that particular line seem odd, but he insists it was nothing. In any case, the Diggs-Allen relationship will be interesting to monitor this season. Diggs seems engaged for now, but the 2023 season is off to a rough start. Allen turned the ball over four times in a Week 1 loss to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

Diggs did get 13 targets however, and target share was reportedly a point of tension for Diggs with the team going forward.