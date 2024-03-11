Stellar Blade is one of the anticipated games of 2024, thanks to its fast-paced gameplay, as well as its graphics and character design (have you seen how many costumes EVE has?). That’s why when the demo for Stellar Blade suddenly went live, players clamored to download it and try the gameplay for themselves. However, this would not last long, as the demo would be immediately taken down.
Stellar Blade demo available on US PSN https://t.co/Du9brwNm5n pic.twitter.com/v6suECi2IF
— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 8, 2024
News of the Stellar Blade demo going live appeared on March 8, 2024. Players were pleasantly surprised and thought this was a stealth drop. They quickly downloaded the demo and proceeded to play it. Sadly, however, it was not a stealth drop. Around 25 minutes or so after the demo went live, it was pulled from the store. Players who were not able to download the demo were no longer able to. Not only that, but those who did get the demo downloaded were no longer able to play it.
Although this may seem like a sad piece of news, it does have two silver linings. The first is that we now know of the existence of a Stellar Blade demo. That means that when the time is right, Shift Up (the developers of the game) will release the demo again. They will likely keep that demo up as well, so everyone can download and play it. The second is that we now have gameplay footage of Stellar Blade outside of the trailers. Most, if not all, of the gameplay footage we have found exceeds 40 minutes in length, so players who are curious about the game can look for these videos and see for themselves if the game is worth getting.
If you are not familiar with Stellar Blade, let me give you a quick rundown. Stellar Blade is a third-person action-adventure RPG, with a focus on twitch skills(dodging and parrying). Players must explore a planet overrun by enemies, and help in rebuilding it.
That’s all the information we have about Stellar Blade’s demo. Stellar Blade has a release date of April 26, 2024, and will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.